As if the Koenigsegg Agera RS isn't exotic enough, one of the first deliveries of the hypercar was actually a unicorn – a very expensive one, by the way – and it was caught on video by Mr JWW. For those who don't recognize the distinct blue and gold theme on this Koenigsegg, meet the Agera RS Naraya.

While a previous sighting of this one-off build was with a meetup with a Naraya-inspired Regera, the video embedded above is an in-depth look at the exquisite details of the multi-million-dollar hypercar. More importantly, the lucky presenter drove it around the track.

Apart from descending from the line of the once fastest production vehicle around, the Agera RS Naraya bears a blue-tinted carbon fiber body, which can be found up to the chassis tub. But what makes it stand out is the bevy of gold ornaments that accentuate the body. These accents are genuine 18-carat gold leaf, applied at the Koenigsegg factory by Ettore Callegaro, an Italian artisan.

Inside, the gold trimmings continue, along with gold piping on the blue Alcantara seats and the Naraya nameplate that's decorated with 155 cultured diamonds.

With these mentioned, this whole car is priced at 4.5-million pounds or around $6.2-million at the current exchange rates. Surprised? You shouldn't.

Get to know this exotic automotive art in the 20-minute video atop this page. It's not every time that we mortals will get a glimpse of this precious hypercar, let alone see one drive in a race track. Guess we could say that it's a privilege even just seeing one in motion.

Of note, only 25 units of the Agera RS have been built, all of them powered by a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine that makes a whopping 1,160 horsepower (865 kilowatts) and 944 pound-feet (1,280 Newton-meters) of torque.