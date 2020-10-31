The Lexus RC, along with the CT and IS, is on its way out of the European market according to recent reports. However, it's very much alive and kicking in its home market in Japan, with a special edition called "Emotional Ash" giving it a fresh and elegant yet dark demeanor.

The RC Emotional Ash special edition is purely aesthetic, mind you, but the upgrades continue in the cabin and available across the luxury automaker's RC lineup. Most notably, the whole RC range in Emotional Ash flavor comes standard with Trinocular full-LED headlamps.

Gallery: Lexus RC "Emotional Ash"

12 Photos

Upfront, the RC Emotional Ash gets a jet black frame for its spindle grille, which also comes in a glossy black finish. The side mirror caps also come in high-gloss black, as well as the mufflers and the 19-inch alloys – the latter getting a special coating for the F Sport trim.

While the whole aesthetic appointments look good in combination with black paint, or Graphite black glass flake in Lexus speak, the marque also offers the Emotional Ash treatment for White Nova Glass Flake and Sonic Chrome body colors.

Inside, the darkness continues with the accents on the steering wheel, dashboard, and door cards getting a coated dark Ash wood treatment. The F Sport Emotional Ash gets genuine leather sport seats with silver stitching. The leather transcends into the steering wheel paired up with paddle shifters.

Rounding up the changes include a dedicated welcome screen for the 8-inch TFT LCD instrument panel – a bit gimmicky but something that makes it stand out from a normal Lexus RC.

The Lexus RC Emotional Ash edition ranges from 6,469,000 yen to 7,477,000 yen, or around $62,000 to $72,000 with the current exchange rates. Availability in markets outside Japan isn't announced as of this writing.