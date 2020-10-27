The GMC Hummer EV brings the brawny SUV’s look into the modern era with an equally modern all-electric powertrain. Deliveries are expected to begin a year from now, though GMC is just now building Hummer EV prototypes as it rapidly develops the new model. The automaker won’t cover it in camouflage as the test vehicles hit the road in the coming months as GMC still has a lot to do – the company technically doesn’t even have a real vehicle yet.

That tidbit of news comes from a new interview by Green Car Reports with Al Oppenheiser, the Hummer EV’s Chief Engineer. He told the publication yesterday that the company had just begun building its first test vehicles. What GMC has been showing to the world is its display vehicle with no internals. The reveal video has a completely CGI Hummer EV in it. The Hummer’s odd state of development is a result of the company’s rapid development timeline for the model – the project only got greenlit in April 2019.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

73 Photos

One reason for the speedy development process is the fact that the powertrain development is done. The Hummer EV’s Ultium drive units are finished and ready to go, according to the publication. At launch, the Hummer EV will pack three electric motors that offer a GMC estimated 1,000 horsepower (747 kilowatts), which is allegedly capable of propelling the truck to 60 miles per hour in under 3 seconds. It’ll also come with a commanding price tag of $112,595 for the Edition 1 model.

Cheaper, less powerful variants will follow. In 2022, the $99,995 EV3X will arrive, featuring the three-motor setup, adaptive air suspension, Crab Walk, and torque vectoring. In Spring 2023 comes the $89,995 Hummer EV2 while 2024 sees the two-motor base EV2 model arrive for $79,995. That’s still not cheap, but people seem to be excited about it.