It's Super Bowl season but the folks at The Fast Lane Truck have something else in mind. Introducing, the Super Truck Bowl, featuring the Ford F-150 Raptor, Raptor R, Ram 1500 TRX, and the GMC Hummer EV.

The Super Truck Bowl is TFL Truck's event featuring high-powered trucks to determine the quickest of them all by pitting them in a single-elimination drag race matchup. Obviously, the Hummer EV is the only electric contender in this contest and will be the final rival of whichever is the winner among the internal combustion engine-powered super trucks.

The first race was between the standard F-150 Raptor and the Ford Raptor R. The Raptor R was the newcomer to the series, powered by a 5.2-liter V8 engine with 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts) and 640 pound-feet (868 Newton-meters) of torque. The standard Ford Raptor had a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 engine that made 450 hp (336 kW) and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

In the quarter-mile race, the Raptor R came in at 13.13 seconds at 108 miles per hour (174 kilometers per hour) while the Ford Raptor came in behind at 15.56 seconds at 93 mph (150 km/h). Not surprising, really.

The next race was between the Ford Raptor R and the Ram TRX, with the TRX being powered by a supercharged V8 engine with 702 hp (523 kW). The Ram TRX weighed over 6,500 pounds compared to the Ford Raptor R's weight of just under, but the Raptor R had larger and heavier tires and a 410 rear axle compared to the TRX's 355 rear axle.

The Raptor R won over the TRX, which was pretty much the same result as what we've seen before. This also meant that the Raptor R would be facing the significantly heavier but wildly more powerful GMC Hummer EV and its WTF mode. If the result between these two isn't obvious to you, the video atop this page should show some perspective.