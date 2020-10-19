BMW is standing behind its polarizing design decision on the 4 Series. Love it or hate it, the big grille is here to stay for the foreseeable future despite feedback that, from our perspective through articles and social medial comments, has been decidedly unfavorable. We've seen plenty of artist renderings that offer fictional solutions, and while the images here are technically renderings, they show designs that might actually come to life.

This isn't a BMW redesign, however. A video from German-based tuner Prior-Design previews several different ideas for changing up the new M4's face. They all show us a coupe that swaps the big double kidney for something much smaller, including one head-on view that essentially steals the grille from the larger M8. The crux of the designs, however, offer unique makeovers that embody the essence of the new M4 without the controversial grille.

Prior-Design isn't a stranger to the world of body kits. The company has a portfolio of products that cover everything from American brands like Ford and Dodge, to Italian supercars and German super sedans. That's what makes these M4 updates so alluring, because we're not looking at a flight-of-fancy but something that should eventually be available to purchase.

Once designs are finalized, swapping a front fascia isn't that hard, and all the designs appear to retain the stock M4 hood and fenders. The various interpretations also include minor variations to vents on the lower portion of the fascia – another design element some find controversial on the stock M4 – but all completely ditch the big grille.

With as much as 503 horsepower (370 kilowatts) from it twin-turbocharged I6 going to the rear wheels, the new M4 certainly appears to be an exceptional performance machine. It's not clear when these aesthetic aftermarket upgrades might be available or how much they will cost, but based on the chatter we've seen from BMW enthusiasts, such offerings might be enough to woo disgruntled buyers into a new M4 after all.