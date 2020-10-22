Every number that makes up the Bugatti Chiron’s specs sheet is mind-boggling. Its W16 8.0-liter quad-turbo engine produces 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Newton-meters) of torque. It only does nine miles per gallon in the city and tops out at an electronically capped 261 mph provided the special speed key is inserted.

Then there’s the exorbitant price tag of $3.3 million for this white Chiron Sport. Mind you, this isn’t a brand new car as we’re dealing with a used 2019 example with a little over 1,200 miles on the clock. Brooks Weisblat from DragTimes stopped by the Lamborghini Broward dealer in Florida to crunch the numbers and see if he could afford the lease payments for the hypercar.

It originally carried a sticker price of $3.5 million, so it depreciated $200,000 in about 12 months. The Sky View Roof alone was a $62,000 option, so Porsche 718 Cayman money for two fixed glass panels that provide a bit more headroom. The dealer offered Brooks $350,000 for his Ferrari F8 Tributo to serve as the down payment.

And now we get to the really crazy numbers. With a three-year lease plan, the monthly payment is $52,196. Opt for the two-year plan and you’ll end up paying a whopping $65,950. The car still has two full years of warranty and service is included, while the annual mileage allowed is just 2,500 miles (4,023 kilometers). That means you can drive it on average for 208 miles a month and each mile will cost you about $317 with the two-year plan.

All in, the total cost (taxes included) for Brooks would be $1.9 million to lease it for two years, with the option to pay it off at the end of the lease in order to keep the car. Yikes.

Note: The full video is attached below.