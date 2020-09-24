Hide press release Show press release

Munich. Increased efficiency through consistent electrification, optimised emissions and innovations in the areas of driver assistance and digital services are the focus of the model revision measures for numerous BMW model series that will take effect in autumn 2020. From November 2020, all models of the premium brand will meet the requirements of the currently strictest exhaust emission standard Euro 6d. In the BMW 5 Series, the range of plug-in hybrid models has been extended by three new variants. New inline 6-cylinder diesel engines and 48-volt mild hybrid technology lower fuel consumption and emissions of selected models in the BMW 3 Series and BMW 8 Series. In addition, further engines will supplement the drive portfolio of the BMW 1 Series and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé.

The new Urban Cruise Control function, which will be part of the Driving Assistant Professional option in many current models from November 2020, provides added comfort and safety. The latest digital services for models equipped with BMW Operating System 7 increase driving pleasure even further. BMW News provides the driver with personalised audio news. New options when creating the driver profile make it easier to personalise the vehicle. The range of functions of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will also be expanded further. New body finishes and optional extras will be available for numerous models from November 2020.

Efficiency becomes more diverse: World premiere for five plug-in hybrid models in the BMW 5 Series.

The range of BMW models with electrified drive systems will also be consistently expanded in autumn 2020. The expanded range of the following electrified models is especially attractive: BMW 545e xDrive Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 2.3 – 2.2 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.3 – 15.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 53 – 49 g/km; electric range: 47 – 57 km), BMW 530e Touring (combined fuel consumption: 2.0 – 1.8 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.1 – 15.4 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 46 – 42 g/km; electric range: 52 – 57 km (WLTP)) and BMW 530e xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 2.4 – 2.2 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 16.7 – 16.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 54 – 50 g/km; electric range: 48 – 53 km (WLTP)). The BMW 5 Series model range now already includes five plug-in hybrid variants. In the upper mid-size class, BMW offers the largest selection of models with electrified drive.

In the new BMW 545e xDrive Sedan, an inline 6-cylinder petrol engine and an electric drive integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission deliver impressive driving dynamics in a particularly efficient manner. The power of the two drive units adds up to a maximum system output of 290 kW/394 hp and is distributed between the front and rear wheels as required by the intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel drive. The brand’s hallmark combination of energy efficiency and sportiness also characterises the new Touring models, whose plug-in hybrid system consists of a 4-cylinder petrol engine and an electric drive system also integrated into the 8-speed Steptronic transmission. Together they generate a system output of up to 215 kW/292 hp in the XtraBoost mode when load requirements are particularly high.

Increased dynamic performance and reduced fuel consumption: New inline 6-cylinder diesel engines with 48-volt mild hybrid technology in the BMW 3 Series and BMW 8 Series.

With the introduction of 48-volt mild hybrid technology in additional models, BMW continues to consistently reduce fuel consumption and emissions in its current vehicle fleet. This is linked to the introduction of a new generation of inline 6-cylinder diesel engines. As of autumn 2020, four mid-size models of the BMW 3 Series and three luxury sports cars of the BMW 8 Series will offer noticeably more dynamic performance and increased efficiency.

This twofold and BMW typical progress is achieved through further advanced BMW TwinPower Turbo technology and additionally with the aid of a particularly powerful starter generator and an additional battery. The dynamic power delivery when starting off and accelerating is enhanced by the additional power of 8 kW/11 hp spontaneously provided by the 48-volt starter generator. In other load ranges the electric drive can relieve the combustion engine and thus increase its efficiency. The power required for this is generated by intensive recuperation in braking and thrust phases and stored in a 48-volt battery, which also supplies the vehicle’s electrical system.

The 48-volt mild hybrid technology will be used in four further BMW 3 Series models from November 2020. In the new BMW 330d Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 4.7 – 4.4 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 125 – 116 g/km*) and the new BMW 330d Xdrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 5.0 – 4.7 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 132 – 123 g/km*) and the new BMW 330d Touring (combined fuel consumption: 4.8 – 4.5 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 128 – 119 g/km*) and the new BMW 330d Xdrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 5.2 – 4.8 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 136 – 127 g/km), it supports the new inline 6-cylinder diesel engine, which already provides additional driving pleasure with its maximum output increased by 15 kW/21 hp to 210 kW/286 hp. Thanks to a two-stage turbocharging system and an advanced common rail injection system whose piezo injectors now inject the fuel with up to ten injections per working cycle and a maximum pressure of 2 700 bar into the combustion chambers, engine response and efficiency of the 3.0 litre engine are optimised. The new diesel engine generates its maximum torque, which has been increased by 30 to 650 Nm, between 1 500 and 2 500 rpm. The increased power of the combustion engine and the additional electrical power noticeably improve the car’s sprint capacity. For example, the new BMW 330d Sedan improves its acceleration from zero to 100 km/h by 0.2 seconds to now 5.3 seconds.

In the BMW 8 Series, 48-volt mild hybrid technology is combined with an equally new and even more powerful 3.0-litre diesel engine. The BMW 840d xDrive Coupé models (fuel consumption combined: 5.8 – 5.6 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 154 - 146 g/km), BMW 840d xDrive Convertible (fuel consumption combined: 6.0 – 5.7 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 159 – 151 g/km) and BMW 840d xDrive Gran Coupé (combined fuel consumption: 5.9 – 5.6 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 155 - 148 g/km) will be powered by a 250 kW/340 hp inline 6-cylinder engine in the future. The 15 kW/20 hp increase in top-level output also results from further advanced BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. It now includes a multi-stage turbocharger with variable turbine geometry for the high-pressure and low-pressure stages. The maximum torque of 700 Nm is generated alreadybetween 1 750 and 2 250 rpm. In the luxury sports car model range, the new drive technology enables the BMW 840d xDrive Coupé, for example, to improve its acceleration figure from a standing start to 100 km/h by 0.1 seconds to 4.8 seconds. The optimised performance characteristics of the diesel engine are accompanied by precisely adapted fine tuning of the chassis and its control systems.

The new diesel engines for the BMW 3 Series and the BMW 8 Series also represent the latest state of the art with regard to emissions. They feature exhaust gas treatment technology, whose engine-proximate components consist of a diesel oxidation catalytic converter and an SCR coating on the diesel particulate filter. In order to optimally reduce nitrogen oxide (NOX) emissions, a second metering unit is additionally integrated at the outlet of the engine-proximate SCR system.

BMW 1 Series, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé: Additional engines and new optional extras.

New engines will be available from November 2020 for the BMW 1 Series and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé. The new BMW 116i (combined fuel consumption: 5.8 – 5.4 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 133 – 124 g/km) is powered by a 3-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 80 kW/109 hp and a maximum torque of 190 Nm. It is equipped as standard with a manual 6-speed transmission and accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 10.6 seconds. A 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch is optionally available. In addition, the model range will be expanded to include the new BMW 120i (fuel consumption combined: 5.8 – 5.5 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 134 – 126 g/km). Its 4-cylinder petrol engine generates a maximum output of 131 kW/178 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm and is combined as standard with a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch. The new BMW 120i accelerates from a standing start to 100 km/h in 7.0 seconds.

Outstanding economy is the hallmark of the new entry-level diesel engine for the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé. The 3-cylinder diesel engine of the new BMW 216d Gran Coupé (fuel consumption combined: 4.1 – 3.8 l/100 km*; combined CO 2 emissions: 108 – 99 g/km) provides a maximum output of 85 kW/116 hp and a maximum torque of 270 Nm. It transmits its power to a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch as standard and enables acceleration from zero to 100 km/h in 10.3 seconds.

The range of optional equipment for the BMW 1 Series and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is supplemented by the BMW Individual Shadow Line lights. With the black inserts at the upper edge of the headlamps they make the front view even more powerfully expressive.

Urban Cruise Control: Increased comfort and optimised safety when driving in urban traffic.

The increased level of comfort and safety achieved through combined speed and distance control will also be available in numerous current BMW models when driving in city traffic from autumn 2020 onwards. In conjunction with the optional Driving Assistant Professional, the Urban Cruise Control function is available in the BMW 3 Series and BMW 5 Series, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the BMW 8 Series and the BMW X5, BMW X6, BMW X7, BMW M5, BMW M8, BMW X5 M and BMW X6 M model series. It extends the range of functions of the Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function by a traffic light recognition function. In addition to vehicles and traffic signs ahead, traffic lights registered by the stereo camera are also taken into account.

In the case of traffic light signals that are clearly related to the lane you are travelling, these are automatically registered by the speed and distance control system. If the traffic light is red, the system decelerates the vehicle to a standstill. A green light signals the continuation of the journey. In a more complex intersection situation where, for example, different light signals apply to different lanes, a traffic light symbol is displayed in the instrument cluster. The driver can then confirm the light signal shown there and continue to use the automatic speed and distance control or control the speed himself. For additional comfort in city traffic there is a drive reminder function. While stationary at a traffic light, the current traffic light phase is displayed in the instrument cluster; at the beginning of the green phase, the driver also receives a signal to start driving.

The Urban Cruise Control function can also be integrated into the car at a later date by means of a Remote Software Upgrade. With the exception of the BMW 8 Series models, this option is available for vehicles of all the above-mentioned series produced from July 2020 onwards and which are equipped with the Driving Assistant Professional.

New digital services for more driving pleasure: BMW News, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with new functions, personal profile picture and simple log-in.

The latest generation of the display and control system makes it possible to use new digital services in numerous current BMW models. The BMW Operating System 7, which is available in conjunction with BMW Live Cockpit, BMW Live Cockpit Plus or BMW Live Cockpit Professional, allows the driver to customise what is displayed to a very high degree. From November 2020, audio content will also be tailored to the driver’s wishes and needs with BMW News. Based on the driver’s individual interests, current online news is selected from publisher offerings and broadcast in the form of naturally spoken language via the vehicle's audio system.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is one of the particularly innovative services that features in current models with BMW Operating System 7. The digital companion, which enables intuitive operation of numerous vehicle functions via voice control (“Hey, BMW”), is constantly gaining new capabilities. From autumn 2020, the operating modes MAX eDrive and AUTO eDrive or ELECTRIC and HYBRID can also be activated in the appropriately equipped plug-in hybrid models by means of a naturally spoken instruction. In addition, the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant will be able to play back the drive sounds of other BMW models via the audio system when asked a corresponding question such as ("What does a BMW M3 sound like?") in cars delivered to the German market.

Optimised options for creating a driver profile allow further customisation opportunities. From November 2020, the driver can no longer only login by entering the BMW ID manually, but also via the My BMW App as well, making the process very convenient. A QR code generated for this purpose can be displayed on the Control Display, which can be scanned using a smartphone. The personal driver profile data can then be transferred to the vehicle. Also new: The driver can add a photo of his choice to his individual profile.

BMW X1 and BMW X2: New headlamp variants and BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features.

Adaptive LED headlights will be available for the compact BMW X2 Sports Activity Coupé from November 2020. They optimise visibility when driving at night, among other things by means of a high beam matrix function. This feature is able to increase the range of vision while at the same time avoiding any dazzle effect on other road users. To achieve this, the high beam is divided into several LED segments that can be activated and deactivated independently of each other to adapt how the road is illuminated to the respective traffic situation.

In addition, the striking BMW Individual Shadow Line lights are available as a new option for the BMW X2 and the BMW X1. The sporty appearance of the BMW X2 can be further enhanced by the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line with extended features. In addition to the high-gloss black side window surrounds, this option includes a black frame for the BMW kidney grille and tailpipe trims in chrome black.

New paint finishes allow for expressive individualisation.

New additions to the range of paint finishes for numerous models will be introduced in autumn 2020 allowing for even greater levels of individualisation. The new San Remo Green metallic paint finish will also be available for the new BMW 4 Series Coupé in future. For the BMW X5, BMW X6 and BMW X7, the colours Dravit Grey metallic and Sparkling Brown metallic have been added to the range. In addition, the BMW Individual special paintwork finishes Grigio Telesto metallic, Urban Green metallic, Frozen Black metallic, Petrol Mica metallic, Ruby Red metallic, Avus Blue metallic and British Racing Green metallic are also available for the large BMW X models.