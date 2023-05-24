Entering its eighth generation, the 5 Series is ready to take on the new E-Class unveiled only a month ago. BMW is doing things differently by engineering the car with combustion engines and electric drivetrains on the same CLAR platform whereas Mercedes has the EQE riding on a bespoke electric architecture. The double world premiere of the Bavarian luxury saloon carrying the "G60" codename will likely focus on the EV variant.

Positioned above the China-only i3 and below the globally available i7, the new i5 will be available from day one as an M Performance model. The i5 M60 xDrive will have close to 600 horsepower but it'll also probably be the heaviest 5 Series ever. A lesser i5 eDrive40 with a single motor and rear-wheel drive has also been announced. Of course, there will be an assortment of gasoline and diesel flavors, plus at least one plug-in hybrid to cover all bases.

2024 BMW 5 Series Spy Photos

12 Photos

All the spy shots with prototypes featuring the full production body and final lights have given us the impression BMW won't be taking any risks this time around. While the 7 Series has a controversial appearance because of its unusual split headlights and enormous grille, the new 5er will be evolutionary rather than revolutionary. It applies to both ICE and EV versions since they'll look almost the same, therefore echoing the X1/iX1, 3 Series/i3, X3/iX3, and the 7 Series/i7.

While the exterior won't be a major departure from the outgoing G30 model, BMW will revamp the cabin by adopting a dual-screen layout. It'll be the company's first car to use iDrive 8.5, an evolution of the 8.0 version available in nearly all cars on sale today. That means few conventional controls as most functions will be accessible through the touchscreen.

We're only going to see the sedan today. However, the more practical Touring is likely not far behind. A debut could take place before the year's end, and as already announced by BMW, there will be an i5 wagon on sale in 2024. As for the M5, it should arrive around 2025 and there's a distinct possibility it'll be offered as a wagon again. It's more than just a wild rumor as M boss Frank van Meel said in October 2022 we should keep our eyes peeled for a long-roof M5 at the Nürburgring.

Meanwhile, the regular 5 Series Sedan and its zero-emission i5 Sedan sibling will break cover today at 8 AM ET / 12 PM GMT.