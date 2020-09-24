Quad bikes or motorcycles with four wheels – sometimes called all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) – are a common sight on recreational activities. They're easy to operate and fun-to-drive, err, ride, and could really give you kick considering you don't have to worry about balance while idling.

But if there's any quad out there that stands out, it's this – the Engler F.F Superquad. It's in an entirely different category, plus it sits near the ground unlike your usual ATV. With four-digit power rating, this hybrid of a motorcycle and a supercar deserves the super monicker, especially considering its insane power-to-weight ratio.

Shmee checks out the Superquad before it hits a show at Salon Prive in the U.K., which is something we rarely see from the Youtube star. You can watch the video on top to see the whole encounter.

The Engler Superquad is a brainchild of Victor Engler, a Slovakian. You operate it like a motorcycle, with the throttle and brakes on your hands, but it has the stance of a supercar – a small one at that.

What isn't small, however, is the fact that it's powered by a 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V10 from an Audi R8. The motor is mounted at the back and sends 1,100 horsepower (820 kilowatts) to all four wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

With this massive amount of power involved, the Engler Superquad can sprint from zilch to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in just 2.5 seconds. It taps out at 350km/h (217 mph) – you can only imagine all the open air fun you can have. With a proper gear, of course.

Only 10 of these insane machines will be produced per year, and Shmee said that all of the units to be produced in the first year or two have been sold. Then again, if you're interested, visit Engler Superquad official website and drop them a message.