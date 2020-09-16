The Macan is one of Porsche’s best-selling models. In fact, it helped the company record strong results in 2019, when it sold more than double SUVs than cars in the United States. We all know a brand new Macan is under development but it turns out the Stuttgart-based company is not ready to retire the current model just yet.

The new all-electric Macan will go into production in 2022 but Porsche knows not all markets around the globe are ready to embrace electrification. For those regions, the automaker will continue to sell the current-gen model, which will get yet another refresh following the comprehensive facelift from 2018.

These spy shots confirm the visual revisions will be minor. Expect the typical light makeover with modified bumpers and revised headlights. Our spies believe the side mirrors from the Sport Design package might become standard equipment for all trim levels but this is something we can’t confirm at this point.

More notable changes will happen inside the cabin. The center console will be redesigned to accommodate Porsche’s latest button-less layout with a large screen and we also spotted a new steering wheel, which looks a lot like the one in the facelifted Panamera. Upgrades to the infotainment system and driver’s digital cluster are probably also in the cards.

It’ll be interesting to see how Porsche’s plans will change regarding the next-generation Macan. We won’t be surprised if the manufacturer pushes back the development of the EV slightly to leave more room for the refreshed current-gen Macan on the market. Still, the model should be on track for a debut at some point in 2022.