As a part of the Renault-Nissan alliance, Mitsubishi currently has access to a wide range of technologies and platforms. While that doesn’t necessarily mean the company would spend money on resurrecting the Galant, at least now we have some reasons to believe a new sedan from the brand is possible. Not now but one day. Probably.

Our good pals at Kolesa.ru came up with the idea for a modern-day Galant successor and even at first glance, their renderings look great. The virtual car manages to keep a connection with its predecessors and look up to date at the same time. Nothing too pretentious or aggressive, just a job done right.

Gallery: Mitsubishi Galant renderings

2 Photos

The ninth-generation Galant remained on sale until 2012 and was the last true Galant on the market. The tenth-gen model was essentially a rebadged Mitsubishi Lancer for Japan and Brunei and had nothing to do with the original model.

Looking at these renderings, we see more resemblances with the eighth-gen Galant which remains (probably) our favorite. Straight lines, clean design language, and silky-smooth V6 engines are what this sedan (and wagon in some markets) stood for. If you were fine with dealing with some rust issues, it was an awesome car.

We have to admit we also see some Renault Talisman influences in these renderings but that’s a price we’ll happily pay just to see the Galant back on the road in a modern form. Actually, the French sedan is based on the only platform of the Renault-Nissan alliance that can be used for a revived Galant.