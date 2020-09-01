Contrary to a report published by Auto Express stating the next Z car wouldn’t debut until late 2022, Nissan has officially announced the 370Z replacement will be unveiled in two weeks from today. Rather than getting the 400Z moniker as the rumor mill has suggested, the sports car will adopt the Z Proto moniker when it will debut on September 15.

Come to think of it, that's probably not going to be the final name. "Proto" could have something to do with a prototype, much like 2001 Skyline GT-R Proto previewed the production-ready R35. If that's the case, we won't actually get to see the final version of the Z car as Nissan could unveil a near-production prototype.

To ease the wait, Nissan has dropped a new teaser image of its rear-wheel-drive coupe, although it doesn’t reveal much. The LED lighting signature was originally previewed at the end of May, along with the silhouette of the much-awaited Toyota Supra / BMW Z4 competitor. The company isn’t willing to go into any details for now, only saying the car is “reawakening the Power of Z with the new Nissan Z Proto, combining 50 years of passion and heritage with modern technology.”

The brief video attached above takes a stroll down memory lane by rekindling with previous Z models while looking towards the future with the updated “Z” logo. As a refresher, Nissan is updating its corporate logo as well as the Nismo badge as it enters an ambitious four-year plan dubbed “Nissan Next: From A to Z” to get back on track.

While official details regarding the technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery, the next Z is expected to be heavily based on the 370Z rather than an all-new development. It could have as much as 400 horsepower or even more in Nismo specification courtesy of a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 adapted from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400.

It is believed Nissan has plans to sell the Z Proto with a choice between a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission, but that remains to be seen. Inside, expect a significantly improved cabin with better materials and up-to-date technology.