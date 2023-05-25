Nissan is quite proud of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 that powers the Z. The powerplant has the internal designation VR30DDTT, and there's now a special, see-through version that the company uses to highlight how the engine works

To create this engine, Nissan prototype manufacturing specialists milled pieces off a VR30DDTT and replaced them with clear resin. The team also chrome-plated some components and painted others to make them more visible.

The video highlights the engine's top end at work. You can see the timing chain turn and the camshaft operating the valves. The pistons, connecting rods, and crankshaft are chrome.

The Infiniti Q50 was the first vehicle to use the VR30DDTT, and it was also available in the Q60. The application in the Nissan Z makes 400 hp at 6,400 rpm and 350 pound-feet from 1,600 to 5,200 rpm.

Nissan offers the Z with a six-speed manual gearbox or a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Prices for the 2023 Z start at $42,085 after the $1,095 destination fee with either gearbox. The range-topping Proto Spec goes for $56,380.

Spy shots suggest that Nissan is developing a higher-performance version of the Z, but there are no official details available at this time. The photos indicate the model has a split grille like the Fairlady Z Customized Proto concept. There are also larger side sills and bigger front brake discs. If this is the Nismo variant, then we'd expect a power upgrade over the existing version.

The new Z has been on sale in the United States since the summer of 2022 after a delayed launch. The company only delivered 263 of them last year and moved 466 examples in the first quarter of 2023.

If you want more details, watch our First Drive Review video of the 2023 Nissan Z: