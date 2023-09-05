A hotter version of the new Nissan Z will be on sale later this year. The 2024 Z Nismo debuted in July, giving the redesigned coupe more power and upgraded styling. A new video shows the car on the road in all its glory.

The video provides a brief walkaround of the new Nissan Z Nismo, showing off all the fresh design details before the pre-production model hits the road. We have seen the new Nismo in motion before, but this one doesn’t have any camouflage hiding the design details.

Gallery: 2024 Nissan Z Nismo

42 Photos

Under the Nismo’s hood is Nissan’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine. The engine makes 400 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque in the standard model, but Nissan massaged more power out of the mill for the Nismo. The engine now makes 420 hp and 384 pound-feet of torque.

Unlike the rest of the Z lineup, the Nismo is only available with the nine-speed automatic. Sorry, manual lovers, no six-speed is available for the more potent model. Nissan does give the gearbox some Nismo-specific tuning for improved performance. It’s one of several tweaks Nissan made to the car to differentiate it from the non-Nismo models.

The increase in power coincides with some aerodynamic updates. The car is one inch longer than the regular Z due to the car’s Grand-Nose design for the front fascia. It protrudes from the front of the coupe, sitting above a new lip spoiler and corner canards. The Z Nismo features a large, three-piece rear spoiler at the back. All the extra aero bits increase the car’s downforce while reducing drag and lift.

Sitting behind the car’s 19-inch wheels are 15.0-inch front and 13.8-inch rear brakes. Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT600s tires wrap around lightweight, Nismo-specific rims. Nissan also stiffened the chassis, improved the steering, and tweaked the suspension.

Inside, front seat passengers get to sit in bolstered Recaro seats, and there are red accents throughout. Nissan will offer the Z Nismo in five exterior colors, including the exclusive Stealth Gray.

The 2023 Nissan Z starts at $42,085 (all prices include the $1,095 destination charge). The top-tier Nissan Z Proto commands $56,380 to start with the $1,295 two-tone exterior paint scheme, and the Z Nismo will likely be even more expensive. Prices for the non-Nismo Z might creep up for the 2024 model year.

We expect Nissan to reveal the Nismo’s price closer to its on-sale date, which the company has scheduled for this fall. The autumn season kicks off on September 23.