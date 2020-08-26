The Hyundai 45 is back on the Nurburgring for a high-speed test session. Thankfully, this time our spies were able to catch the electric vehicle lapping the track on video, giving us a better look at its road behavior. For a crossover, it's almost glued to the road and quite stable in corners.

This is the very same prototype that was spied a few months ago and, surprisingly, the test car seems to be wearing a little more camouflage than before. It’s not back to the full-fabric concealment from earlier this year but at least the edges of the front bumper are now covered with a camouflage foil, whereas back in May these pieces were not hidden.

The good news is the vehicle is starting to look very much like the namesake concept from the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. We didn’t expect the production model to look so close to the show car but we are happy to see the designers of the company have been given the green light to go with the unconventional styling.

Of course, there are going to be a few notable changes. For example, rather than the pixel-like lamps on the concept, the production version will have more conventional, rectangular-shaped light clusters. Also, the futuristic side view cameras will be replaced by traditional side mirrors. The most obvious difference will be the switch to conventional rear doors in place of the sliding doors of the concept.

From what we know so far, the production 45 model will be based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Platform. We don’t know much about its powertrain but word on the street is the EV will rely on a dual-motor setup for an all-wheel-drive, zero-emission powertrain.

The Hyundai 45 EV is set for a debut at some point in 2021. The exact launch date is unknown at the moment though.