Speeding down an empty desert road in a supercar while racing a stunt plane sound like something out of a dream. The latest video from Vehicle Virgins makes this a reality because the host has the opportunity to run a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder and Ferrari 812 Superfast in exactly these conditions.

The plane here is essentially a sports car for the skies. It can reach 250 miles per hour (402 kilometers per hour) and can pull around 9Gs in a turn, although we don't get to see that ability in this clip.

The race involves the two vehicles matching speeds, counting down, and then mashing the throttle. The droptop Huracan Evo convertible gets the first runs against the plane.

Gallery: 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder: First Drive

21 Photos

As a refresher, the Huracan Evo Spyder has a 5.2-liter V10 making 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Although, the tune on this one pushes the output to 681 hp (508 kW). In stock form, the supercar reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 seconds and has a top speed of 202 mph (325 kph).

While this performance is impressive, it's no match for the plane. The camera on the roof of the Lambo shows the supercar being initially ahead, but then the aircraft easily speeds past it. The smokescreen coming off the plane makes the stunt look even more impressive.

In stock form, the 812 Superfast's 6.5-liter V12 makes 789 hp (588 kW), but tuning on this one puts the output at 900 hp (671 kW). Even this prodigious output isn't nearly enough to beat the stunt plane in a race.