It can sleep six people, and it fits in the back of a full-size pickup truck.
Most of the time, #Vanlife refers to camping, traveling, or even living full time a … um … van. That’s an astounding revelation we know, but sarcasm aside, vans aren’t the only platform for full-service campers. Pickup trucks with drop-in toppers can offer modest accommodations, and the latest offering from Scout Campers called the Kenai isn’t short on space or features.
We’ll start with the features, which includes a full bathroom available as an option. Buyers can choose between a cassette toilet that pivots and stows when not in use, or a 2.6-gallon portable toilet by Domestic. They mount at the rear of the camper, along with an optional 360-degree shower that is situated in a small mud room at the entrance. The area is equipped with a drain and is designed for folks to rinse off before going further into the camper. It can also function as a standard shower with heated water, and it can be used both inside and outside.
As for space, the Kenai is equipped to sleep up to six people thanks to sleeping quarters over the cab, in the dining area, and in a pop-up tent on the roof. There’s also quite a bit of internal storage with a full-length interior wardrobe, a gear locker with 10 cubic feet of space, hangers for storage bags, and shelving. The L-shaped living area has space for cooking and cold storage, and two 10-pound propane tanks offer plenty of fuel for heat. As such, Scout Campers says the Kenai is four-season capable.
It’s designed to fit in any full-size truck with either a short or long-bed configuration. Despite its size and features, the camper top has an estimated weight of 1,370 pounds thanks to its aluminum exoskeleton and use of composite materials. It doesn't have every feature you'd find in a large motorhome, but it's not far off either.
Scout Campers says the Kenai is now available for pre-order. Pricing starts at $23,625.
Yakima, Washington (August 20th, 2020) - Scout Campers, the lightweight, off-grid truck camper brand that launched in April of this year, launched its third model today – the Kenai. This model may be the biggest and most fully-featured of the Scout line, but it remains true to the brand’s values: minimalistic, lightweight, off-grid capable, and built to last.
With an estimated dry weight of 1370 lbs, sleeping capacity of 4-6, more options for customization, and fit for heavy half-ton to 1-ton short and long box trucks, this truck camper is both practical and versatile for those who want to travel off the beaten path. Some of the key differences of the Kenai model are the designated bathroom space, Mud Room, queen sized bed, and extended storage options.
The new Mud Room contains a built-in stainless-steel drain pan and curtain enclosure located at the entrance of the camper. It serves as a protective area to rinse off muddy shoes, gear and clothing after a big day of adventures, and drains directly outside the camper. Another notable feature that will keep users and their families clean is the RinseKit Portable Shower option. This pressurized, heated shower can be used inside or out, and was designed to be stored in the upper shelf of the bathroom. As mentioned, the camper comes standard with a 360° shower curtain that attaches to the ceiling and connects to the stainless-steel drain pan to keep the water contained.
The option for the integrated, modern Cassette Toilet is another unique feature for the Kenai model. This toilet is designed to maximize space as it pivots out for use and then locks back into a stowed position. Instead of a traditional holding tank, the portable 4.75 gal waste tank can easily be removed and emptied manually from the outside of the unit. Because the Cassette Toilet might not suit every user, the Dometic Portable 2.6 gal Toilet is also offered as an option, further allowing each individual and family to choose what works best for them.
Scout understands the importance of storage, and their options have been taken to the next level with the Kenai. A full-length Interior Wardrobe, a designated Gear Locker with 10 cubic feet of space, the option for dual hanging storage bags, and plenty of shelving allow users to take everything they need on longer trips, while also keeping gear organized and stowed away. In addition to Kenai's usable space increase, the camper offers a bigger bed (full size that extends into a 60” x 80” queen-sized mattress) and the L-shaped Convertible Lounge that easily transitions into 2 single beds at night.
Powered by the sun and charged by nature, the Kenai takes self-sufficiency to a whole new level: more battery capacity with the Goal Zero 1500, double the propane with two 10 lb tanks, and more energy-efficient functionality. Kenai allows users to stay comfortable off-grid for longer periods with the incorporation of the RinseKit Shower, the toilet options, solar fan & lighting, and its standard, gravity-fed filtered water system. The Kenai supports 4-season travel and will last for generations thanks to Scout’s robust construction of aluminium exoskeleton framing and wood-free composite structural panels that will never rot. The campers start at $23,625 USD.
The Scout Kenai is now available for build, price, and pre-order at www.scoutcampers.com.
The future is lighter.