This is not a Jeep Wrangler, though it may look like it. This is actually the new 2021 Mahindra Thar – but don't worry, the company hasn't totally ripped off Jeep (like it attempted to do with the Roxor). Mahindra actually owns the rights to the previous CJ Jeep Wrangler, produced from 1996 to 2006. So the new Thar is totally legit – and actually pretty rugged.

The Mahindra Thar is powered by two engine options: either a 2.0-liter gas or a 2.2-liter diesel. The gas engine is good 150 horsepower (112 kilowatts) while the diesel gets 130 horsepower (97 kilowatts), and both come with the choice of either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic.

And yes, the Thar is a proper off-roader. It has a part-time four-wheel-drive system with a transfer case and a low crawl ratio, and offers solid angles. The Thar's 41.8-degree approach angle is better than its closest competitor, the Suzuki Jimny (37.0 degrees), and its 26.0-inch water fording abilities are nearly double that of the Suzuki. But the stouter Jimny does offer slightly better departure (49.0 versus 36.8 degrees) and breakover (28.0 versus 27.0 degrees) angles.

Unlike the Jeep Wrangler on which it's based, though, Mahindra's off-roader is only available as a two-door. But it does offer hard- and soft-top configurations, as well as seating for up to four or six passengers depending on how you spec it. The latter option gets two additional seats in the rear, facing out of the back of the vehicle.

Inside the Thar there's a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. That screen also offers things a digital compass, pitch and roll angle indicator, and wheel angle indicator, and even offers smartwatch and smartphone connectivity via the brand's Blue Sense App. And don't worry, that screen is "drizzle resistant," so it can withstand a bit of water while out on the trail.

No word on how much the Mahindra Thar costs when it goes on sale in markets like India, but it should be available to buyers soon.