The ongoing legal battle between Stellantis and Mahindra over selling the Jeep-like Roxor in the United States has taken a new turn. The Eastern District Court of Michigan ruled that the post-2020 version of the Roxor could be sold in the US, according to Automotive News.

The dispute dates back to 2018. When Mahindra launched the Roxor in the US, it initially had vertical slits in the grille that gave it a distinct aesthetic similarity to the Jeep CJ models. Stellantis (then FCA) filed a complaint with the US International Trade Commission to block the little SUV coming into the country. A judge decided the Roxor violated Jeep's trade dress.

Mahindra responded by redesigning the Roxor's front end by replacing the vertical slits with horizontal openings. In 2020, the US International Trade Commission approved the updated model to go on sale.

FCA appealed the decision, and the court ruled that the company was right about the Roxor's design infringing on the Jeep's styling, even after Mahindra's refresh for the vehicle. So, the case went back to a lower court.

The latest case reverses things again by freeing Mahindra to sell the post-2020 redesigned Roxor in the US.

The Roxor is not a road-legal vehicle in the US. Mahindra sells it as an off-roader to use for work on places like farms. The base model starts at $20,599. Power comes from a 2.5-liter turbodiesel making 62 horsepower and 144 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle uses a five-speed manual with a transfer case offering high and low ranges and selectable rear- or all-wheel drive. The Roxor has a 349-pound payload and can tow up to 3,490 pounds.

Mahindra also offers an All-Weather model with a roof and side windows that starts at $28,739. Inside, there's an HVAC system. The powertrain is the same as the base version.