So you want to try your hand at a little overlanding but don't necessarily want to have to go through all the trouble of building your own rig? Your best bet is to buy one that's all good to go, you know, the ones with all the goodies thrown in that you probably have no idea what to do with anyway. Plus you want something that'll separate you from the usual Jeeps, Land Rovers, and Toyotas. That's where this specific Lexus LX470 comes in. No, it may not be the newest kid on the block, but this 15-year-old still has what it takes to run with the best of them.

Currently on auction at Bring a Trailer with just a handful of days to go, this 2005 Lexus LX470 is quite simply one of the most comprehensive builds we've seen in quite some time. And it's nice to see the older LX models getting some love. This specific vehicle was modified in 2019 by its current owner, with the help of a master mechanic of Toyotas. To be honest, it looks like the only thing left stock was the paint job. It still rocks the 4.7-liter V8 with a rather simple five-speed auto that generates 235 horsepower, and judging by the three jerry cans in some of these pictures, fuel consumption isn't exactly it's a strong suit.

Comprehensive work includes a 2.5-inch lift kit with remote-reservoir shocks, off-road bumpers, winch system, extensive LED lighting, 17-inch wheels, a roof-mount tent and awning setup with solar panels, a hot water system, and a fantastic array of storage options in the rear. All of this plus some additional extras comes in at a reported cost of over $64,000. The interior still has all the good stuff you'll find in any Lexus, and the engine has been beefed up with a new low gear set, dual compressor, heat exchanger, and an electrical breaker system.

Check out this cool LX470 here to learn more about it and get some comprehensive photos. We definitely think this is an awesome find, and with 124k miles on the odometer, this Lexus still has many adventures left for its lucky buyer.