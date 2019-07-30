To say the third-generation Lexus LX is getting a bit long in the tooth would be an understatement seeing as how the fullsize luxury SUV has been around since 2007, much like the mechanically related Toyota Land Cruiser. While the jury is still out on when replacements for the two large SUVs will be finally revealed, the premium version of the duo is getting a nip and tuck for the 2020 model year.

Available exclusively for the three-row variant and not to be confused with an F Sport model, the Sport Package tries to do what its name says – make the LX look a tad bit sportier. Lexus has revised the front fascia by implementing a new take on its massive spindle grille that looks just about as bold as grilles get. The front end treatment is almost as striking as the recently introduced 2020 RX with the Off-Road Package, and it’s that sort of design that won’t leave you indifferent.

Lexus has also updated the lower rear valence while adding some chrome accents to the body-colored side mirrors. Equipped with the optional Sport Package, the LX will ride on massive 21-inch wheels featuring a 10-spoke design to make the large vehicle even more of an attention-grabber. For your money’s worth, Toyota’s premium division will also throw in the Luxury package, adding goodies like four-zone climate control, door-mounted projector lamps, and heated and ventilated front/rear seats.

Speaking of the interior, the LX Sport Package features semi-aniline seats trimmed in leather finished in black, Cabernet or Moonlight White, with the latter being exclusive to this version. Regardless of the one you go for, the headliner comes in black and the steering wheel has a wood trim. Rounding off the list of niceties are the 19-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, head-up display, and a wireless charging pad.

If we were to rely on the rumor mill, the body-on-frame SUV will transition to the fourth generation in 2020 when it’s expected to drop the 383-horsepower, 403-pound-feet 5.7-liter V8 in favor of a downsized twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Lexus LX570 is scheduled to go on sale in September with a starting price of $86,380 for the two-row model, followed by the three-row at $91,380, and this three-row-only Sport Package from $99,300.