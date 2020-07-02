The Ford Ranchero is the Blue Oval's often-forgotten competitor against the more famous Chevrolet El Camino. In a new video, The Sketch Monkey revives the long-dead vehicle for a new video that creates a modern Ranchero out of a Mustang. The result is a pony car that's ready to haul mulch home from the hardware store.

While making a Mustang pickup in the real world would require extensive work, The Sketch Monkey is able to overhaul the body in just a few minutes in Photoshop. The roofline behind the doors is completely different in order to make room for the cargo bed. The black trim along the rear accentuates the styling tweaks.

Keeping the Mustang's rear wing is an interesting touch. It's not very utilitarian but looks cool on the tailgate.

With a 5.0-liter V8 and less weight over the rear wheels, this Mustang-based Ranchero would probably be easy to spin the back tires, especially with the traction control off. In the right conditions, this could be a lot of fun, though.

Gallery: Ford Focus-Based Pickup Truck Spy Photos

8 Photos

Ford is currently developing a car-based pickup for the United States (spy shots above), but the Blue Oval is not using the Mustang as the basis for the project. Instead, the model uses a version of the platform that's also underneath the Focus. The powertrains would reportedly include a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder and a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. Both would connect to an eight-speed automatic with all-wheel drive.

Offering a car-based truck below the midsize Ranger makes Ford a trailblazer in reviving this dead segment in the United States. The vehicle could be a compelling option for folks who occasionally need to haul stuff but don't want a bigger truck.

There isn't yet an official name for the model. It's possible that it could revive the Ranchero name. Rumors also suggest Ford calling it the Courier.

Ford plans to build the car-based truck in Mexico. The company would export it first to Brazil starting in 2021, and sales in the US allegedly begin in 2022.