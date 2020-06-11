A new PlayStation naturally means that the latest installment of the Gran Turismo racing franchise is on the way. Thankfully, Sony didn't make the sim racing world wait too long to see the game and showed off a teaser for it during the PlayStation 5 reveal stream. Gran Turismo 7 is on the way, but the video doesn't provide any indication of when Gran Turismo 7 might arrive.

Unfortunately, Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Gran Turismo developer Polyphony Digital, didn't have much to share about the new installment in the franchise. He promised players would have lots of fun in the campaign mode, though.

With so little information, we have to go on what's visible during the trailer to get more details on Gran Turismo 7. The cars undoubtedly look fantastic, and there are clearly large number of vehicles available. Just in this video, there are glimpses of classic American cars, GT3-class racers, and old-school competitors from the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Gallery: Gran Turismo 7 Trailer Screenshots

21 Photos

The teaser also offers a glimpse of the user interface, and it immediately evokes the look of older games in the Gran Turismo series. There's a city with a variety of icons that you toggle to in order to select events or buy cars. The view inside your garage is also very similar to previous entries in the franchise by putting the vehicle in the three-quarter perspective and displaying specs along the top and side of the screen.

While the game looks impressive, the trailer focuses on Gran Turismo 7 offering more cars and tracks but doesn't show anything new. There's no indication of what sets this entry apart from earlier games in the series or even competing racing games.