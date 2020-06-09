ABT has been making the headlines this year for its RS6-R package tailored to the newest RS6 Avant, but the German tuner also has an upgrade program for its little brother. Still a forbidden fruit in the United States, the RS4 Avant was given a thorough facelift back in October 2019, so naturally, ABT had to revise its offerings for the refreshed speedy wagon.

Auditography recently had the chance to spend some time with a modded 2020 RS4 Avant in Germany and captured the black beast from all angles. The dark treatment perfectly suits Audi Sport’s high-performance wagon, with only the red brake calipers providing a splash of color for a contrasting effect. The AMG C63 Estate rival sits on aftermarket 21-inch wheels and eschews the dual oval exhaust tips for a more menacing quad setup.

It’s not all show without any extra go as the twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 now packs more punch. It has been taken from the series 444 horsepower and 600 Newton-meters (443 pound-feet) of torque to a healthy 523 hp and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft).

The sinfully gorgeous wagon does 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.1 seconds, but that’s in stock form. ABT’s upgraded machine did the task in a mere 3.55 seconds, which is basically supercar territory.

Gallery: 2020 Audi RS4 Avant by ABT

11 Photos

It was a smart move on ABT’s part to commence work on hybrids with the bonkers 1,018-horsepower RS6-E and the Q5 TFSIe because the next-generation RS4 Avant will also be electrified. That’s right – Ingolstadt’s smaller of the two RS wagons will get a plug-in hybrid powertrain for its next iteration.

Even the RS6 Avant might be hybridized as Audi Sport has hinted an upgraded version could rock down to the electric avenue. The same thing could happen with the RS7 Sportback since the vehicles share practically the same engine.