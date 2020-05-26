You know how some automakers say a next-generation car is all-new when it’s, in fact, a heavily facelifted version of its predecessor? Well, Hyundai is kind of doing the exact opposite. For the Santa Fe’s mid-cycle facelift, the South Korean brand is changing the midsize SUV’s platform, which is something that rarely happens in the automotive industry. The fourth-gen model (codenamed TM) has only been out for a little over two years, but it’s already going through significant changes.

Two teaser images of the SUV have been published today, showing how the front grille pattern will have a different design depending on the trim level. The 2021 Santa Fe gets an angry-looking set of headlights with vertical daytime running lights extending onto the front bumper to create a “T” shape. To the left and right of the double vertical bars in the bumper we’re noticing some round modules, which could be for the radar cruise control.

Now, about that platform. Hyundai says the Santa Fe will be its first model sold in Europe to ride on an “all-new third-generation vehicle platform.” It will unlock new possibilities in terms of powertrains, with hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions planned. The unexpected switch to a new platform will bring dividends in terms of performance, safety, and handling, according to the press release attached at the bottom.

In Europe, Hyundai plans to launch the heavily updated Santa Fe in September. Meanwhile, additional details will be released in the coming weeks when we’re also expecting to see the SUV in full. It will probably go on sale first in its domestic market, with details about its US arrival to be disclosed at a later date.