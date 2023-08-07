EEven though Hyundai has already revealed the 2024 Santa Fe's new design, we still don't know much about the model. The crossover's world premiere will occur on Thursday, August 10, when we will learn more about the radically revamped Santa Fe, like its powertrain details.

The new Hyundai crossover is a big departure in its design compared to the current-generation model. The next-generation Santa Fe adopts a squared-off and boxy look with funky H motifs in the lighting units.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

13 Photos

The photos Hyundai released revealing the design provided hints about what to expect from the model's digital world premiere. The copper-colored crossover featured "2.5T" and "HTRAC" badges, hinting at a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive powertrain setup offered in the new model.

The current-gen Santa Fe is available with turbo and non-turbo 2.5-liter engines. Hyundai also offers hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, and we expect it to continue building the vehicle with various powertrain choices.

Recent spy photos of a completely uncovered Santa Fe revealed there will be a plug-in hybrid version wearing a badge that says as much. The crossover also featured another big hint: a charge port. The numerous spy photos have also revealed different trim designs and various wheel sizes, measuring 18, 20, and 21 inches, which will hide under squared-off wheel arches.

Inside, the 2024 Santa Fe adopts the brand's new cabin styling. A large screen sits in front of the driver for the digital instrument cluster, which is attached to the infotainment screen in the center. Vents separate the screen and various controls for the vehicle, HVAC, and radio, with wireless phone charging pads in the center console. There's a pass-through portion underneath for additional storage space and two cup holders.

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe will have its digital world premiere on Thursday, August 10, at 5 a.m. ET. We don't expect to learn the starting price at the big reveal, which Hyundai might not share until we're closer to the new model's on-sale date. The entry-level 2023 Santa Fe SE starts at $30,085 (all prices include the $1,335 destination charge). The top offering is the Santa Fe Calligraphy, which has a $43,935 price tag.