Listen to this article

Hyundai unveiled the fourth-generation Santa Fe in February 2018 and is currently putting the finishing touches on its replacement. In the press release issued last month about 2022 sales results, the South Korean brand announced the world premiere of its new midsize SUV (and the Ioniq 5 N) will take place later this year. That tells us we're looking at a near-production prototype with all the final body panels and lights in place.

A heavily disguised vehicle was seen sliding around on a test track near the Arctic Circle. The boxy body indicates a significant departure from the outgoing model and the styling makes us think of a Kia EV9. However, the exhaust at the back is a dead giveaway we're dealing with an SUV powered by a combustion engine. The generous greenhouse should provide excellent outward visibility while the nearly flat roofline will maximize headroom.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe new spy photos

14 Photos

Hyundai and Kia have developed a habit of massively redesigning their cars with a next-generation model and the Santa Fe appears to be following suit. Logic tells us a bump in size should be expected considering the latest Tucson is not so compact anymore, especially the long-wheelbase model sold in the United States and other markets. It's rumored to move upmarket and adopt an "H" motif for the LED daytime running lights.

The fifth-gen Santa Fe is apparently known within Hyundai by its Miata-esque "MX5" codename. Rumor has it the debut is scheduled to take place at home in Korea this summer, possibly as early as August. A purely electric variant seems unlikely since it would clash with the Ioniq 7 due in 2024. Previewed by the Concept Seven, the three-row electric SUV will follow the mechanically related Kia EV9 due this year. A luxed-up Genesis GV90 could be on the way as well.

The rest of the world will likely have to wait a bit more to buy the Santa Fe since South Korea will get the redesigned SUV first. It should go on sale in Europe and North America later in 2024.