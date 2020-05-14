The Kia Stinger GT isn’t that old, first arriving for the 2018 model year, but it’s already getting a refresh for 2021. We spotted a camouflaged test vehicle last week, and today, we have a video of it at the Nürburgring, with Kia putting the sedan through its paces. The vehicle still wears plenty of camouflage and cladding, though, hiding many of the subtle changes we’re expecting Kia to make to the model.

Kia is giving the Stinger GT a mid-cycle refresh, so don’t let the copious amount of camouflage fool you into thinking there are some significant changes underneath. There won’t be. We expect Kia to give the headlights and taillights new graphics while tweaking the front- and rear-end designs. That likely means reworked bumpers, revised intakes, and a tweaked look for the grille. Interior changes are likely subtler.

While mid-cycle refreshes rarely see powertrain changes, rumors suggest the 2021 Kia Stinger GT will see a power bump. The twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 in the Stinger GT makes 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts) and 376 pound-feet (510 Newton-meters) of torque. The updated mill allegedly makes 380 hp (283 kW) and 390 lb-ft (528 Nm). The regular Stinger could get Hyundai’s new turbocharged 2.5-liter that produces 290 hp (216 kW).

One new feature should be a variable exhaust system to adjust the engine’s note. But one thing that won’t be new will be the eight-speed automatic gearbox. Power will still route to either the rear wheels or all four if you upgrade. Inside, customers should expect even fewer changes like the infotainment screen growing to 10.25 inches. It’ll eliminate the analog switches.

Rumors point to July for the reveal, though that’s an unofficial date and likely dependent on the status of the coronavirus pandemic. Also, the reveal is likely for the model in its home market. The U.S. version will likely follow, though any market-specific changes are likely minuscule. We look forward to July in hopes of seeing the refreshed Stinger GT.