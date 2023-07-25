Crossovers and SUVs might dominate the sales charts, but sedans still exist. That isn't to say they aren't immune from the whims of consumers. The Kia Stinger won't be around for much longer, which is sad, considering the GT packs a performance punch that's on full display against the Infiniti Q50 in this new drag racing video.

Powering the 2023 Stinger GT Tribute Edition is the company's 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It produces 368 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque, channeling the power to the all-wheel-drive system through the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Stinger Tribute Edition

3 Photos

The 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport Black Opel Edition has a smaller 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine under its hood, but it's making more horsepower, with 400 hp on tap, and less torque at 350 lb-ft. It also has one less gear in the gearbox with seven forward speeds, but it pumps power to all four wheels like the Kia.

While the Stinger GT is heavier than the Q50, tipping the scales at 4,179 pounds compared to 3,998 lbs, the Kia was the quicker car in this competition. The Kia won both rolling races and continued dominating from the dig, claiming victory in all four races. It completed the quarter-mile race in 13.1 seconds, while the Infiniti needed 13.3 seconds. Both required 4.5 seconds to sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour.

The Kia Stinger is on its way out. The automaker introduced the Tribute Edition late last year as a gift just before Christmas, with production slated to end in 2024. The Tribute Edition received many visual upgrades and a limited-production run but no performance improvements. The Q50 Black Opal Edition debuted earlier this year, giving the model new paint and interior updates.

Sedan sales have suffered with the influx of crossovers and SUVs over the last decade. Consumers have flocked to the high-riding models, with some automakers discontinuing slower-selling vehicles like the Stinger.

However, some of that tide is turning this year, with sedan and hatchback sales regaining some of their market share. Through June, sales numbers for several sedans were up. The Toyota Camry, Hyundai Elantra, Honda Accord, and others saw more buyers. Even the Chevrolet Malibu, which is eight years old, saw an uptick.