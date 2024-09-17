Kia says an electric successor to the Stinger GT sports sedan is still "under study."

The company wants an electric vehicle that will help "build the brand."

Leaked documents from earlier in the year suggest the electric Stinger GT would have a new platform and a 113.2-kilowatt-hour battery.

Will they or won’t they? That’s the question surrounding Kia's rumored Stinger GT EV. After the sports sedan was discontinued last year, some reports hinted at an electric replacement while other rumors said the project had been scrapped entirely. Now Kia is saying an electric Stinger GT could still happen. Maybe.

Autocar recently interviewed Kia president Ho-sung Song. He told the publication that an electric sports sedan is "under study." While not an outright confirmation, it seems like the dreams of an electric Stinger GT are still alive.

2026 Kia EV8 / Stinger Rendering

"What kind of model can help build the brand?" he asked, "This is what we are now studying." Song also notes that he "does not worry about long-term" EV adoption with the market in Europe still "getting stronger."

The electric Stinger GT may not use the same E-GMP architecture that underpins Kia SUVs like the EV6 and EV9. Instead, Kia could adopt Hyundai’s new Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA) for its sports sedan, which is lighter, more powerful, and more efficient than E-GMP. The battery could be up to 113.2 kilowatt-hours.

The outgoing gas model had a 365-horsepower twin-turbo V-6 in its most powerful spec—but an electric version could easily eclipse that. Leaked details from early this year suggest a dual-motor powertrain with up to 603 hp and an EPA-estimated range somewhere in the neighborhood of 370 miles.

The design would be inspired heavily by Kia’s current family of EVs, from the European EV3 to the three-row EV9, as well as modern concepts like the EV4 sedan. But Kia still hasn’t confirmed whether or not the electric Stinger GT would reach production. Fingers crossed that it finds its way into the lineup.

