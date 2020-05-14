Even if the Land Rover Range Rover didn't create the luxury SUV segment, the model certainly helped popularize these high-end haulers, especially in Europe. A new generation is finally on the way after the existing version's debut way back in 2012. These spy shots offer a great look at the next-gen model, including putting it next to the latest Defender.

While Land Rover's camouflage conceals the design details, it's clear that the new Range Rover retains a familiar aesthetic to the current one. There continues to be a muscular body with a few curves at the edges to keep the vehicle from looking too boxy.

In front, there's a broad rectangular grille and smaller rectangular headlights attach to its upper corners. A broad, mostly flat hood has a clamshell design that wraps around to the fenders.

Along the side, the new Range Rover has a very similar silhouette to the existing one. The large rear doors are the best indication that this might be the long-wheelbase version of the model. At the back, there's quite a large roof spoiler that hangs over the rear window.

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will ride on Land Rover's Modular Longitudinal Architecture. This aluminum-intensive platform will let the models lose weight, despite remaining roughly the same size. It'll support a wide range of powerplants, including fully electric versions. A mild hybrid six-cylinder diesel will also reportedly join the range as a replacement for the existing 4.4-liter V8 diesel.

The new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport will reportedly debut in 2021 and will likely be on sale in the United States for the 2022 model year. With a while to go before the unveiling, expect to see the engineers strip camouflage off the body in the months to come.