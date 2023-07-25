ECD Auto Design specializes in building restomods of classic Land Rover models and the Jaguar E-Type. Its latest build is a deliciously retro Range Rover with a modern powerplant. The company calls this creation Project Oliver Plaid, which hints at what the cabin looks like.

A 1990s Land Rover Range Rover Classic is the starting point for this build, but ECD outfits it to appear from the 1970s. The body is Bentley Alpine Green, which is reminiscent of the avocado color from home appliances in the '70s. The exterior features a front skid plate, a roof basket, and four mud flaps.

Gallery: Land Rover Range Rover Project Oliver Plaid

9 Photos

The original Range Rover Classic was able with V8 engines, but none were as big as the 6.2-liter LS3 powerplant in Project Oliver Plaid. ECD Auto Design doesn't specify the mill's output. The crate engine available for Chevrolet Performance makes 430 horsepower and 425 pound-feet. This setup exits out of a pair of Borla exhaust pipes.

The build uses a six-speed automatic transmission. The axles are stock, and it rides on an air suspension.

The interior turns up the retro aesthetic. The seats have green plaid centers and tan Nappa leather sides. The floor mats are Olive Green, and a green carpet is underneath them. ECD adds its custom center console. The original instrument panel is gone; the new cluster comes from Dakota Digital. A Blaupunkt stereo with Bluetooth support and Infinity Kappa speakers add modern tech to this 1970s-looking rig.

While this build used a V8 combustion engine, ECD has also constructed vehicles with electric powertrains. It showed a Defender 110 restomod making an impressive 450 horsepower and packing a 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack. There was no hint of the EV swap from the outside.

ECD has also announced an electric powertrain option for its Jaguar E-Type restomods. They would also make 450 hp and offer an estimated 140 miles of highway driving.