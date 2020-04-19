The year was 2014. Hennessey announced the Venom F5 hypercar, which then was touted to have a 290 miles per hour (467 kilometers per hour) top speed.

After five years and counting, Hennessey is still yet to make one out of the 24 Venom F5 for its customers, though we have tons of details about the model that will go up against Koenigsegg and Bugatti contenders.

Even better, Hennessey announced on its official Facebook fan page that it will be unveiling its first completed car by the summer of this year, which will run between the second half of June until September.

With the announcement came an early rendering of the Venom F5, which, according to Hennessey, was from a few years ago. The design changes from the early rendering to the current yellow model aren't revolutionary, but you should see some subtle tweaks if you take a closer look, especially on the lower front bumper and headlamp configuration.

What changed largely, however, was the confirmed top speed of the upcoming Venom F5. From the aforementioned 290 mph, the Hennessey hypercar targets to reach 311 mph (501 km/h) or in the company's words, "500+ km/h."

That speed is expected to be achieved through the Venom F5's twin-turbo 6.6-liter V8 that will produce 1,817 horsepower (1,354 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque.

To withstand these monstrous amounts of power, Hennessey said that the Venom F5 will be slightly stiffer than the Bugatti Chiron, with a torsional rigidity of 38,353 pound-feet per degree.

To be honest, with a vehicle boasted to be this fast and anchored with a $1.6-million price tag, the Venom F5 should be able to deliver its promised performance, and we're all excited to see if the company can back its claims at the time of its launch.