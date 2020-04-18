The Nissan GT-R is regarded as a coupe that can go head-to-head against supercars. That's true – if you consider its current performance numbers and compared it to the supercars available in 2009, the model year of the current-generation GT-R.

Sure, the GT-R has received two minor updates within the decade of its existence, with the current GT-R producing 565 horsepower (421 kilowatts) and 467 pound-feet (633 Newton-meters) of torque from its 3.8-liter twin-turbo VR38DETT V6.

But how do these numbers compare against more modern counterparts like, let's say, the BMW M8 Competition and Ferrari GTC4Lusso? CarWow pit the Japanese sports coupe against these two European hard-hitters in a drag race to see if Godzilla can still keep up. But first, let's compare the numbers in black and white.

The BMW M8 Competition is powered by a 4.4L twin-turbo V8 that produces 625 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of twists. The GTC4Lusso, on the other hand, has a naturally-aspirated 6.3L V12 under its hood that makes 690 hp (507 kW) and 514 lb-ft (697 Nm) of torque. This seems like a perfect match, right?

The GT-R here, on the other hand, isn't an ordinary GT-R. It has already been tuned by its owner, with a total output of 630 hp (463 kW) and 575 lb-ft (780 Nm) of torque. Even better, the GT-R is the lightest among the three.

With these numbers laid out, do you think the tuned GT-R has a chance to win against the BMW and the Ferrari? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.