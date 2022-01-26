Sedans might not sell like they used to, but some automakers continue to deliver super sedans. BMW is one such company, and its got no shortage of fast four-doors in its lineup. The BMW M5 and M8 are potent luxury machines with some big similarities, especially with the oily bits. However, that doesn’t translate to the same performance results on the streets as a new Carwow video demonstrates.

The latest video has the BMW M8 Competition Gran Coupe lining up against the BMW M5 Competition and the BMW M5 CS. All three have the same twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 under the hood, but the M5 and M8 Competition models produce 625 horsepower (466 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) torque, while the M5 CS makes 635 hp (473 kW) and the same amount of twist. Eight-speed gearboxes and all-wheel drive deliver the power, but it is far from an equal fight.

Gallery: 2022 BMW M5 CS

107 Photos

The first race had a questionable start, though the second one saw the M5 CS leave the other M5 and the M8 Competition in the dust. It crosses the finish line in 10.9 seconds. The M8 finished in 11.3 seconds, and the M5 Competition trailed at 12.7 seconds. However, Carwow did get an 11.1-second time out of the sedan in another content, so there the M5 Comp might not have been in top form.

The rolling races are no different, with the M5 CS having the edge – it has a bit more power, and it’s lighter. The BMW M5 CS also wins the brake test, stopping at a shorter distance than the other two with its carbon ceramics. The M5 CS is certainly the better performance offering in this contest, but does the price premium worth the extra performance? A race around the track might help justify the higher price tag.