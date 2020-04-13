The BMW 5 Series in both sedan and wagon flavors is due to receive a mid-cycle refresh or - as BMW likes to call it - a Life Cycle Impulse. We’ve spied camouflaged prototypes several times in the last few months but the latest batch of spy shots hinted at significantly redesigned lights for the sedan version. This inspired the folks over from Kolesa.ru to update their rendering of the 5 Series and here’s the result.

Our Russian colleagues rendered the facelifted 5er in September last year but at that time, we had less information about the car than now. The updated drawing comes with all the little new details added, including the revised headlights and those small tweaks in the front bumper we talked about last time.

We are happy to report the size of the kidney grille will not increase substantially with the mid-cycle facelift, and this is visible on all previously photographed test cars. This rendering takes all the concealment off to reveal the updated front fascia of the 5 Series.

The updated looks of the premium model from Bavaria will be complemented by a new powertrain under the hood. It is believed the 2021 5 Series will get a 545e plug-in hybrid variant, borrowing its hybrid engine from the larger 745e xDrive. In the luxury sedan, it produces 388 horsepower (289 kilowatts) from a six-cylinder 3.0-liter turbo and an electric motor.

Another potential addition to the facelifted 5 Series lineup should be the limited-run M5 CS special edition. It’ll reportedly get a new V8, which is said to be significantly more compact than the current mill.

While the coronavirus outbreak will probably delay BMW’s plans to launch the updated 5 Series family, we expect to see the model out before the year’s end, possibly towards the final quarter.