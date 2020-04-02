Due to different problems in the previous model years, the Cobra R was SVT's sole high-performance Mustang for the 2000 model year. However, it was a truly capable offering, which was developed in cooperation with well-known aftermarket companies, including Recaro, Brembo, Eibach, BF Goodrich, and many more. The production run of the series was highly limited to just 300 examples, each of which had a hand-built SVT engine with special DOHC cylinder heads.

Speaking of the powertrain, as standard the Cobra R came with a 5.4-liter V8 generating a respectable 385 horsepower (287 kilowatts) and 385 pound-feet (522 Newton-meters) of torque. That’s the figure on paper as some independent dyno tests have shown the V8 actually produced rear-wheel output that nearly matched both of those numbers, suggesting the engine may have been underrated. You know, just like modern cars.

Gallery: 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale

15 Photos

If an early 2000s performance Mustang is what you are looking for, today’s your lucky day. Mecum Auctions is offering a mint 2000 Mustang SVT Cobra R with just 480 miles on the odometer. The photos in the gallery above confirm car #052 of 300 is in pristine condition and begs to be driven.

In addition to the screaming V8 engine with an 8,000-rpm tachometer, there’s also a Tremec T-56 six-speed manual transmission with close gear ratios for drag racing. Despite that, the 2000 Cobra R enjoys a 177-mph (282 kph) maximum speed, which isn’t bad at all. It’s also important to note that the car lacks rear seats, air conditioning, audio system, and cruise control as a factory lightweight measure.