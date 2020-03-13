The Adventum Coupe is Niels van Roij Design's take on the Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe. If the automaker isn't willing to make it, this coachbuilder is taking on the task. The company intends to build a limited run of 100 examples of this two-door SUV.

The Adventum Coupe has hand-formed, aluminum bodywork that alters the panels from the A-pillar to the rear. The hood, fenders, and rear hatch come from the existing Range Rover. The doors are massive, which should make accessing the rear seats a little easier.

Power comes from the Range Rover's 5.0-liter supercharged V8 making 525 horsepower (392 kilowatts).

The first Adventum Coupe (pictured above) has an Arctic White body with a bold red leather interior. In the second row, there are two power-operated captain's chairs. The dashboard features piano black lacquer. The footwells and rear cargo area have teak wood flooring with contrasting white stripes. There are even two hand-stitched, black-red umbrellas in the back.

If this isn't your style, Niels van Roij Design will work with each customer to create a unique color scheme for the vehicle. Practically any exterior shade or upholstery choices a person could want are available from the company. Buyers can even request modifications to the appearance of the body.

The Adventum Coupe starts at €270,000 before taxes ($299,967 at current exchange rates), and the figure only increases, depending on how a person specifies the SUV coupe. The build process requires at least six months for each vehicle.

Land Rover debuted the Range Rover SV Coupe at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and intended to build a 1,000-unit run of them at a price of $295,995 each. By late 2019, the company dropped the idea and cited the reason as wanting to focus the investment on future products.