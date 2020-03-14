The automotive market has been populated a lot of choices to choose from. In fact, a sense of individuality has been lost because of this – unless you're up to buying expensive supercars and bespoke creations from luxury brands.

So, where do you go? The used car market, which could offer interesting vehicles with an equally interesting story, such as this – a Chrysler PT Cruiser that started life as a Pokemon promotional vehicle.

Gallery: Chrysler PT Cruise Pokemon Promotional Vehicle For Sale

29 Photos

We can't deny that Pokemon has been a worldwide phenomenon, almost instantly recognizable anywhere you go. While Pokemon originated from Japan and is usually associated with toys, this one's a bit different as it's an actual PT Cruise dressed up as a pocket monster. We can only imagine the bulk of head you'll turn when driving this attention-grabbing vehicle.

This PT Cruiser was a promotional vehicle for Nintendo and its Pokemon game. The listing at Volo Auto Sales Illinois states that the owner was an elderly man who owned a game shop. He is selling the vehicle because of health reasons.

The Pokemon PT Cruiser looks to be in good condition, except for some dent that can be found underneath the driver's door. Apart from that, it looks clean. According to the listing, it's powered by a 2.5-liter engine that produces 150 horsepower. It even comes with a controller for some novelty sound effects that the car can produce.

If you're interested in this one-of-a-kind PT Cruiser, head on over to Volo Auto Sales website and drop your inquiry. The car is currently listed at $19,998 with 42,000 miles on the clock.