Porsche takes the top spot in Consumer Reports' newly released Brand Report Card Rankings. The publication also put out its 10 Top Pick list that highlights CR's recommended vehicles in several classes, and Toyota did great by taking more suggestions than any other company.

In the brand rankings, Porsche jumped two spots from last year to be this year's winner. Right behind it, there's Genesis, and Subaru rounds out the top three. Mazda, Lexus, Audi, Hyundai, BMW, Kia, and Mini are the rest of the top ten of the 33 included brands. At the bottom of the list, there's Fiat in last place, and Mitsubishi and Jeep are just above it.

"The brands at the top of our rankings do a great job of producing cars that perform well in our road tests, and are reliable, safe, and highly satisfying," said Jake Fisher, Senior Director of Automotive Testing at Consumer Reports, said in the announcement of this year's results.

Save Thousands On A New Porsche Macan MSRP $ 51,150 MSRP $ 51,150 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Consumer Reports separates its Top Picks by price. The Toyota Corolla is the only vehicle in the under $25,000 category. The Subaru Forester, Legacy, Toyota Prius, and Prius Prime are the choices costing between $25,000 and $35,000. For $35,000 to $45,000, CR suggests the Kia Telluride, Honda Ridgeline, and Toyota Avalon. Finally, the Lexus RX, Tesla Model 3, and Toyota Supra are the suggestions with prices between $45,000 and $55,000.