Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 Is A Heavily Moparized Off-Roader

The Wrangler is one of the most accessorized vehicles in the world, and seeing one in different flavors is somehow customary now to the nameplate.

However, Jeep wants to show off-roading enthusiasts how it's really done with the introduction of the 2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 at the Chicago Auto Show. Mopar has done all the dirty work on this limited edition Wrangler, featuring a wide array of Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) targeted to the off-road enthusiast.

The modifications in the Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 include high-strength, full-aluminum doors, plus JPP steel tube doors and a new mirror kit. According to FCA, the tube doors deliver an open-air feel unlike any other production SUV, as well as the mesh sunbonnet that provides shade for all passengers.

To further enhances its off-roading prowess, the Wrangler JPP 20 is equipped with a steel front bumper and skid plate that are designed to take any trail. The narrower bumper is also black powder-coated with D-rings for extra towing capability. Mopar also throws in a JPP Rubicon Winch includes 100 feet of Warn Spydura synthetic rope that's completely waterproof to ensure reliable operation during adverse conditions.

Other updates include a 2-inch lift kit, 5-inch and 7-inch off-road LED light kits (including mounting brackets), and a choice between five available JPP off-road wheelsets and a set of five tires.

The Wrangler JPP 20 will be available in Ocean Blue or White, with additional exterior features such as an American Flag hood graphic, a blacked-out fender vents and fuel door, JPP graphic decal on the passenger-side quarter panel, and a laser-etched, forged-aluminum JPP badge on the driver-side fender and on the rear swing-gate assembly.