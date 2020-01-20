A Land Rover Range Rover Evoque plug-in hybrid is on the way, and the company isn't hiding it. A reader of Electric Vehicle Web spotted one near Staffordshire, England, and the site allowed us to republish the image.

Without the message on the door that this is an Evoque plug-in, it would be hard to know that there's anything special about this vehicle. The photo doesn't show the charging port, but it's presumably behind the grille, like on the Range Rover P400e PHEV.

Electric Vehicle Web speculates that the Evoque PHEV would use a 1.5-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine powering the front wheels and an electric motor for spinning the rear axle.

Land Rover debuted the new Evoque in late 2018 and first showed it to the American public at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show. A mild-hybrid powertrain is among the options, and it uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with a 48-volt electrical system that produces a total of 296 horsepower (221 kilowatts). It can run on electric power at speeds below 11 miles per hour (17 kilometers per hour). Buyers can also get the 2.0-liter turbo without the mild-hybrid tech, and this version makes 246 hp (183 kW).

In an interview with Motor1.com, Dave Larsen, Jaguar Land Rover North America’s product and launch planning director, said that the company designed the new Evoque for a transverse engine layout, and there wasn't enough space for the company's inline-six powerplant wasn't able to fit. If the company wants to add power, then electrification might be a solution.

There is no official info about when the Evoque PHEV might arrive, but being so clear about its development suggests there might not be a long wait. Look for an unveiling this year.