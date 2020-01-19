Watch Nico Rosberg Customize An Aston Martin Valkyrie

F1 World Champion Nico Rosberg has been keeping busy since his defeat of Lewis Hamilton during the 2016 F1 season. During his retirement, Rosberg has spent his time commentating on F1 and making Youtube videos about cars. In his latest video, Rosberg is at one of the largest Aston Martin dealerships in the world where he spends the day driving Aston’s most exclusive cars and customizing a Valkyrie hypercar.

With an F1 world champion behind the wheel, Rosberg proves the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is a proper track weapon. The 715 horsepower DBS Superleggera represents one of the most powerful Aston Martins ever built and arguably one of their maddest road cars. The DBS Superleggera uses a tuned version of the DB11’s twin-turbo V12 engine in addition to a host of carbon fiber enhancements and more aggressive suspension tuning. The results are an impressive performance car with luxury to match.

The dealership is beyond impressive. This architectural wonder is a monument built to honor the luxury and image Aston Martin injects into its cars. The interior is a far cry from the Toyota showrooms this journalist is familiar with. Instead, the interior of the Aston Dealership is a blend of the elegance of a museum with the inspiration of a modern mega yacht.

Take for example the mad car storage system which moves over 90 cars around like a vending machine presenting the specific car called upon via a computer program. Like a vault holding precious art, the car storage facility holds minimal oxygen to reduce fire risk and decrease insurance costs.

The elegant showroom is where perspective Valkyrie owners and spec out their hypercars using swatches and physical paint samples to choose. The entire affair oozes luxury. The bespoke nature of this process seems slightly more fun than building cars online while sitting in your basement.





