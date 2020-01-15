If you were up late last night in the U.S. (or super early in the morning in Europe) to watch the GV80 receive its official debut, you might have noticed something quite interesting during the livestream. While Genesis’ Chief Design Officer Luc Donckerwolke was explaining the origins of the brand’s new design language with quad lights and Crest grille, several shadowy images were displayed in the background.

He didn’t go into any details about the cars teased behind him as he only said: “I know that you would like to see more light on this photo, but for now we will keep the mystery.” Analyzing the photo of the family portrait, we’re likely looking at the recently facelifted G90 joined by the soon-to-be-updated G80 and G70 smaller sedans. The GV80 and the forthcoming GV70 compact luxury SUV are also there.

Gallery: Genesis teasers

4 Photos

The remaining two cars are a bit of a mystery, but we’re likely looking at a sleek coupe that will hopefully have something in common with the gorgeous Essentia concept. As some of you will recall, Genesis’ boss Manfred Fitzgerald strongly hinted a production version of the showcar could happen by saying an electric vehicle different than the Mint concept will be released in 2021. The carbon fiber-bodied Essentia had a zero-emissions powertrain, so the company’s head honcho was likely referring to the stunning coupe.

Speaking of the Mint, the sixth car previewed during the GV80’s debut took the shape of a small and rather quirky three-door hatchback that had a side profile quite similar to the pint-sized EV. As a refresher, the Mint was a two-seater concept with 200 miles (322 kilometers) of range and 350-kW fast-charging capabilities.

Genesis has already promised it will have six different models on sale by 2021, and we’re likely looking at all of them.