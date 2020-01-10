There's cool news coming out of the Tokyo Auto Salon because Honda has some upgrades for the mid-engined S660. The bad part is that the little, mid-engined roadster remains exclusive to Japan, so people in other parts of the world just have to be jealous.

Gallery: Honda S660

20 Photos

The refreshed S660 tweaks are very subtle. There are slight changes to the grille, headlight lamps, and taillights. A somewhat more noticeable alteration is that the A-pillars are now the body color, rather than black. Honda also adds new Active Green Pearl and Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior colors, in addition to different wheel design choices.

On the inside, seat heaters are available, which should make the roadster a little more friendly when the weather gets chilly. Alcantara now covers the steering wheel and gearshift.

The S660 Modulo X is a more expensive trim level of the roadster, and it gets a few separate upgrades. On the outside, there's a new black-finished wheel design, and the mirror caps are available in Nighthawk Black Pearl. Carnival Yellow II joins the exterior color choices. The cabin gets more Alcantara, and there are revised leather upholstery choices for the seats.

The powertrain for the S660 remains the same. Japan's kei-car classification limits the engine size to 660cc and output to 63 horsepower (47 kilowatts). The three-cylinder turbocharged unit sits behind the driver and powers the rear wheels. The gearbox options are either a six-speed manual or CVT with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

Prices for the refreshed S660 in Japan start at 2,031,700 yen ($18,526 at current exchange rates). The S660 Modulo X begins at 3,042,600 yen ($27,773). According to Honda's announcement, the updated roadster becomes available from January 31 in Japan.