Today’s luxed-up trucks are a far departure from their working-class predecessors that offered bare-bones functionality above all else. New trucks today can reach luxury-brand prices with ease thanks to a plethora of available trims, body styles, powertrains, features, and options. However, there are still those who want nothing more than a work truck, and one Kansas dealership is giving customers just that. Long McArthur Ford is offering the 2020 Ford F-150 Cattleman Edition, a dealership-installed package for those seeking the perfect work truck.

The Cattleman Edition package is available from the dealership for $5,995 and can be installed on any F-150 – new, used, or ordered from the factory. The dealership spec’d three – red, white, and blue – that are for sale. The three in stock are XL trims with the regular cab, eight-foot-bed, 3.73 gear ratio, and 5.0-liter V8 engine. Features that should please working customers include vinyl 40/20/40 seats, vinyl floor, manual windows and locks, AM/FM radio, and a Class-4 receiver hitch. The rear-view camera is standard.

The Cattleman Edition package adds a Ranch Hand grille guard, two-inch front suspension lift, and black low-gloss XD 18-inch wheels wrapped in Fuel Gripper all-terrain tires. The package includes a spray-in bed liner, too, for added protection. Two bed-side Cattleman decals complete the look.

The package doesn’t add a lot, but it’s not supposed to, either. It’s a collection of parts the dealership most often installed for those looking for a functional work truck capable of getting dirty, scouting fields, and doing the things trucks are designed to do. You can spray it out, plow it through mud, and navigate less-traveled paths. It’s a work truck, so work.