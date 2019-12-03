There are already a bazillion ways to configure a new Ford F-150 straight from the factory, but that hasn’t deterred interest in aftermarket builds to give the best-selling pickup a unique flavor. Indiana-based Tuscany Motor Company has a direct relationship with Ford to create Black Ops series trucks, which are sold through Ford dealers across the United States. This menacing 2019 model recently caught our eye at Brown Lee Ford, looking ready to storm Area 51 in its Lead Foot Gray finish. Such a presence will cost you quite a lot, however. More on that in a bit.

First off, what makes a Tuscany Black Ops truck special? In this particular instance, a six-inch lift with 35-inch tires and 20-inch Black Ops exclusive wheels literally helps the F-150 stand out in a sea of pickups. A functional ram-air hood feeds the stock 5.0-liter V8 beneath, and the front clip is further tweaked with a menacing front bumper that includes an integrated off-road LED light bar flanked by a pair of on-road driving lamps.

Moving along the sides, the Black Ops upfit features big fender flares and fender vents as well as special rocker moulding with Black Ops badging. A pair of black powder-coated exhaust tips exit at the rear, which are also connected to an upgraded exhaust system for a proper throaty V8 sound. A tonneau cover is installed, and as you can clearly see, pretty much everything is painted to match the Lead Foot Gray finish. Leather seats with embossed Black Ops badging and American flags are found inside, along with faux carbon fiber dash trim and a custom Black Ops instrument cluster.

The rest of the truck is standard-issue F-150 Lariat, which means it’s packed with features like powered running boards, power tailgate, and pretty much every electronic option Ford offers. That includes cameras front and rear, the big stereo system, a dual-panel moonroof, and active safety systems. Curiously, the bed doesn’t have any spray-in liner protection but instead has carpeting attached with Velcro.

That last item seems a bit odd to us on a build such as this, especially with a sticker price of $81,250. We told you it was a bit pricey, but that figure is after $7,275 in discounts and incentives. Brown Lee Ford lists the original MSRP as $88,525, which is well beyond the highest-spec 2019 F-150 Limited we were able to build. The color is undeniably cool, but do the Black Ops add-ons warrant Mercedes S-Class money? Let us know your thoughts on this military-themed F-150.