Fledgling electric vehicle maker Rivian secured $1.3 billion in investments from funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates. The company notes that this influx of money does not add any seats to the board, and the business is not disclosing any further details about the new financing at this time.

"This investment demonstrates confidence in our team, products, technology and strategy – we are extremely excited to have the support from such strong shareholders," said Rivian Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe said in the company's announcement.

Rivian has had a big year in 2019. An investment round in February brought in $700 million, including cash from Amazon. Ford invested $500 million in April, and Cox Automotive contributed $350 million in September.

At this year's Overland Expo, Rivian showed off one of the more intriguing aspects of the R1T. The company intends to offer an optional pull-out kitchen that includes two electric burners, a sink with five-gallon water supply, a variety of utensils.

Amazon and Rivian also signed a deal in September for the EV maker to produce 100,000 units of an electric delivery truck starting in 2021. The first 10,000 of them would be in the online retailer's fleet by 2022, and the remaining 90,000 would arrive by 2030. Technical details are still largely a mystery, beyond the vans very likely riding on Rivian's modular platform

Rivian intends to introduce its first products to the market in late 2020. The R1T is a pickup, and the R1S is a crossover with five- and seven-passenger configurations. With their largest battery packs, both models would allegedly be capable of ranges over 400 miles (644 kilometers).