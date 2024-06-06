Rivian's R1T pickup and R1S SUV have only been with us for a few years, but the EV brand saw fit to give them some significant upgrades. To spot visual changes, you'll have to be a Rivian superfan, but there's a lot happening behind the surface. There's a new infotainment system, updated driver-assist technology, a new tri-motor powertrain option, and a big power boost for the quad-motor variant.

The EV upstart now sells two 1,000-plus-horsepower vehicles. The quad-motor powertrain gets a bump from 835 hp to 1,025 hp. When using launch control, torque output peaks at 1,198 pound-feet, and Rivian claims a 2.5-second 0-60 run for the R1T. The tri-motor powertrain pairs two rear motors with a single front motor for 850 hp and 1,013 lb-ft of torque, which one imagines is more than sufficient. The dual-motor powertrain remains unchanged.

2025 Rivian R1T and R1S

Batteries are also revised. Some construction changes to the Large and Max packs help save a bit of weight, while the standard pack uses a new cell chemistry. Range for the Max pack rises from 410 miles in the R1T to 420 miles, though some of this is also down to a new heat-pump design. The underlying electrical architecture for the R1 models is also revised to cut down on wiring and the number of ECUs used.

Rivian also tweaked the suspension on the R1S, which was criticized for being a bit too firm and sporty. It gets new springs, dampers, and a recalibration for its hydraulic roll-control system. There are also new wheel designs for both models with new tires to compliment, including "ultra-high performance" Michelins for the quad-motor cars.

Both R1S and R1T get Rivian's new "Autonomy" platform standard, which features upgraded driver-assist software and hardware, including 11 cameras and five radars. There's also an optional Rivian Autonomy Platform+, which will add automatic lane change functionality through a future software update.

2025 Rivian R1T and R1S 2025 Rivian R1T and R1S

Despite all the new equipment base price for the R1T remains unchanged at $69,900, while the R1S rises to $75,900. Crucially, that means entry-level models come in under the $80,000 threshhold for tax credits of new EV purchases, though both R1T and R1S are only eligible for a $3,750 credit. The new tri-motor models start at $99,900 for the R1T and $105,900 for the R1S, which is a couple grand more than the outgoing quad-motors, but these both get the larger Max battery standard. Pricing for the quad-motor has yet to be released.

Deliveries for the updated R1S begin tomorrow, with a date for the R1T yet unspecified. We're still waiting on the rumored R1X, too.