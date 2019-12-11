Three doors, wide fenders, and possibly AWD.
Images of a hot Toyota Yaris prototype undergoing testing at the Nürburgring emerged onto the web back in July, and while the feisty hatch was supposed to debut in November at Rally Australia, fires around Coffs Harbour, New South Wales delayed the vehicle’s premiere. We now know when the GR Yaris will finally receive its highly anticipated launch as Toyota has announced plans to host the unveiling on January 10 during the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020.
Gallery: Toyota Yaris GR-4 Teaser Video
Meanwhile, the sporty Yaris will receive its dynamic debut on December 15 during the Japan Toyota Gazoo Racing Festival 2019. Presumably, the GR-spec version of the company’s subcompact hatchback will still carry this Supra-esque funky camouflage slapped onto a near-production prototype having some fun in the sand.
Interestingly, we’re noticing it has a three-door layout as opposed to the aforementioned car caught at the Green Hell which had rear doors. It remains to be seen whether Toyota will sell it in two different body styles or the vehicle seen at the German track was not the GR version teased here. For what it’s worth, the GRMN-spec Yaris also had just three doors. In Toyota’s sports car hierarchy, GRMN is the king of the hill, above the midrange GR and the entry-level GR Sport.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Technical specifications remain shrouded in mystery, but it’s generally believed the GR Yaris will employ an all-wheel-drive system and many mechanical upgrades adapted from WRC. Output is expected to come from a four-cylinder engine hooked up to a manual gearbox in charge of sending power to both axles.
Another piece of the puzzle that’s missing is about the model’s availability as it’s not known at this point whether it’ll be a regular production car or a limited-run model like the supercharged Yaris GRMN built in only 400 examples for Europe. The GR Supra is a permanent member of the family, so perhaps it will be a similar story with the supermini. If it ends up being a homologation special, Toyota has to make 25,000 road-going GR Yaris in 2020 to comply with WRC regulations.
Toyota will unveil "GR Yaris" at Tokyo Auto Salon
Toyota proudly presents the world premiere of the new "GR Yaris" at Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 to be held from January 10 to 12 in Makuhari Messe, near Tokyo Japan.
"GR Yaris" is the second model launched globally from "GR" models, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing's sports car lineup, following last year's return of the legendary Toyota GR Supra*.
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) has been developed people and cars by driving the world's roads, competing in a series of demanding races in a variety of categories. What's more, we reentered the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2017. TGR claimed five wins in the 2018 season and took the manufacturer's title and Driver's and Co-driver's title in the season of 2019.
TGR announces the arrival of an all-new sports car―a car that incorporates all the technologies, knowledge, and experience learned from WRC.
Toyota's president, under his TGR Master Driver code name "Morizo," has just performed the final test of the car, pushing it to its furthermost limits. We are delighted to share the film taken of the test.
In advance of the world premiere at Tokyo Auto Salon, the car will be camouflaged in the signature red-black-and-white TGR colors, and will make its first official dynamic appearance at the Japan TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Festival 2019 on December 15.
Further details of the car's specifications will be announced in due course.
|*
|The name given for marketing activity. The name reported to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism is "Supra."